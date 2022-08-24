Investors Buy High Volume of Alcoa Call Options (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 43,104 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the typical daily volume of 26,135 call options.

Alcoa Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:AA traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $54.43. 4,843,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,124,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.33. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AA. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.64.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

