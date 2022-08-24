Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 61,771 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the typical volume of 41,574 call options.

JD.com Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,725. The stock has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JD.com has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.72.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $39.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $977,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,000 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,919,000 after purchasing an additional 421,052 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 17,167.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.