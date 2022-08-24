iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CVD)

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF stock opened at C$17.47 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$16.57 and a 12-month high of C$19.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.51.

