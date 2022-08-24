iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

