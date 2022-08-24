iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,471 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.7% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,383,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,422,000 after buying an additional 2,358,088 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after buying an additional 43,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,063,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,058,000 after purchasing an additional 179,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,092,963 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

