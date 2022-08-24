iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Trading Down 2.5%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.95 and last traded at $94.10. 421,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 721,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.49.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average is $94.43.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.