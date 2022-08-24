iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.72. The stock had a trading volume of 378,897 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

