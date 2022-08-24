iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.08 and last traded at $45.08. Approximately 16,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 29,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51.

