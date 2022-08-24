iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

