iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.66 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 10,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 7,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21.

