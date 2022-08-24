iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.81. 6,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 64,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34.

