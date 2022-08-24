iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Lowered by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,537,000 after acquiring an additional 839,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,847,000 after acquiring an additional 490,964 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,624,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,203,000 after acquiring an additional 237,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,179,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,992 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,871 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

