iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.0% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,156,000 after acquiring an additional 154,951 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 161,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,751,424. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $53.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

