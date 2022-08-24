iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.03% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $278,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.35. The company had a trading volume of 67,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,684. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average is $108.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.