iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Reduced by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $236.46 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

