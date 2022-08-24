iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Veritable L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,212,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.56% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $172,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after buying an additional 3,442,067 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $22,673,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 998,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,434. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

