iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Holdings Increased by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,219. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.85. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $326.70 and a 1 year high of $559.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

