J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $127.00 Price Target at UBS Group

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $122.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SJM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 3.3 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.