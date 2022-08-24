J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27, RTT News reports. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker updated its FY23 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.28.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 69.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 149.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92,305 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

