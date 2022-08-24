Jackpot Price Tops $0.0216 on Top Exchanges (777)

Jackpot (777) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Jackpot coin can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jackpot has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $16,569.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jackpot has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00761107 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016149 BTC.

Jackpot Coin Profile

Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,158,163 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin.

