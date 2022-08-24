Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Issues Earnings Results

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 389.20% and a negative net margin of 652.35%.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 87,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,001. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
