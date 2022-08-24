Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Issues Earnings Results

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 389.20% and a negative net margin of 652.35%.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 87,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,001. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jaguar Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.