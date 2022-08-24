Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 389.20% and a negative net margin of 652.35%.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 64,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

