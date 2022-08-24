James H. Kropp Buys 1,000 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) Director James H. Kropp bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $21,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,282.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. 594,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,488. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

