Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMFGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $205,746.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $416,943.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,840.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $205,746.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,553 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 56.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,566,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,031 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $43,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 14,179.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,673,000 after buying an additional 984,180 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $19,062,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $17,875,000.

Jamf stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10.

Jamf (BATS:JAMFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

