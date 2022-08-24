Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited Announces Dividend of $0.51 (OTCMKTS:JCYGY)

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Trading Up 2.5 %

Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $46.84.

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company produces, distributes, retails, and aftersales services of motor vehicles, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components; manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership.

