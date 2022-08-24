JOE Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. JOE has a total market cap of $91.38 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00764471 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016354 BTC.
JOE Profile
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 315,739,655 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JOE
