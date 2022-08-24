John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) Stock Price Down 5.3%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.33. 21,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 45,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

John Marshall Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.33 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

