Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,105,000 after buying an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.