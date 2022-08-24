Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $12.46 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Shares of SHW opened at $238.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.81 and a 200-day moving average of $253.43. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

