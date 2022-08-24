Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $257.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

