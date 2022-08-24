Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.33 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.26.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.