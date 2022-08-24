Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 18.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 7.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

AON Stock Down 2.1 %

AON stock opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.72.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

