Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pool Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $360.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $324.14 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

