Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

