Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 511 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $74.55 and a 12-month high of $102.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

