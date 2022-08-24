Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 282,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,311,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $110.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

