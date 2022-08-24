JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,987 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC owned 0.25% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,511,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6,139.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 392,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 386,548 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,666,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,100,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,182,000 after buying an additional 268,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 213.4% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 382,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 260,595 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

JMST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.51. 7,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,990. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $51.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61.

