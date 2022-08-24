Juggernaut (JGN) Market Capitalization Tops $4.24 Million

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $127,978.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

