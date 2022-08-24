junca Cash Price Hits $0.32 (JCC)

junca Cash (JCC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, junca Cash has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One junca Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. junca Cash has a market cap of $2.11 million and $36,438.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00773760 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

junca Cash Profile

junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. junca Cash’s official website is junca-cash.world. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling junca Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as junca Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

