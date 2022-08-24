Kalata (KALA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $390.00

Kalata (KALA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalata has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $17,824.81 and approximately $390.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00771670 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016144 BTC.
About Kalata
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Kalata Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.