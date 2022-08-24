Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Up 3.9%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 21.94 and last traded at 21.87. 24,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,658,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at 21.05.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 23.93.
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
