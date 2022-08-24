Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Up 3.9%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 21.94 and last traded at 21.87. 24,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,658,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at 21.05.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 23.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at about $1,069,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at about $4,809,000. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

