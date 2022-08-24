KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

KAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CJS Securities upgraded KAR Auction Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services Price Performance

NYSE:KAR opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.33. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

About KAR Auction Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

