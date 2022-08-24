KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.25

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 234420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBCSY. Bank of America upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($79.59) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €69.00 ($70.41) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

KBC Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

