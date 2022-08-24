Kemacoin Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (KEMA)

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $6,721.50 and $2.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003808 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00148414 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009101 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000439 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Kemacoin Profile
Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io.
Kemacoin Coin Trading
