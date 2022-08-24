Kineko (KKO) Hits Market Cap of $15,920.12

Kineko (KKO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Kineko has a total market cap of $15,920.12 and approximately $97.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded 68.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00767499 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00016565 BTC.
About Kineko
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Kineko Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.