King DAG Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One King DAG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. King DAG has a market cap of $9.49 million and $52,916.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,715.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003838 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00128374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00075863 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io.

Buying and Selling King DAG

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

