King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.11% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $160,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.64.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $209.98. 6,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.37 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

