King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,534,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 367,734 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $90,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 40,807 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Devon Energy by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,821 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Devon Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $71.73. 351,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,709,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

