King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.21% of Moody’s worth $132,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.59. 9,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.79 and its 200-day moving average is $306.47.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

