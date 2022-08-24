King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. FMC accounts for 2.0% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 2.43% of FMC worth $402,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,158,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in FMC by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 540,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,878,000 after acquiring an additional 382,597 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,979,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 22.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,423,000 after acquiring an additional 138,299 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.38. 12,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,097. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.36. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.42 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

